US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson seeks to settle baby powder case

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay almost $9 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talcum powder caused ovarian cancer. If approved by a court in the US state of New Jersey, the payout would be one of largest liability settlements in US history, alongside those by tobacco companies and opioid manufacturers. FRANCE 24's science reporter Shirli Sitbon tells us why Johnson & Johnson's baby powder has been linked to ovarian cancer. The company denies the claims.