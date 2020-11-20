Skip to main content
The New Parisienne: Meeting the women who are changing the city

Issued on:

In her book 'The New Parisienne', Lindsey Tramuta challenges the image of the stereotypical Parisian woman.
By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Pierre LEMARINIER
13 min

In a special edition, we unpack the myth of the Parisian woman who is frequently portrayed as being svelte and seductive while also often white; her so-called individual sense of style becoming the global benchmark for beauty. Annette Young talks to Lindsey Tramuta, the author of 'The New Parisienne', a new book that profiles a group of women who challenge the cliché. We talk to some of them who tell us who the real Parisian woman is in 2020.

