Loud and clear: The new voices of feminism
In a special edition to mark the show's seventh birthday, Annette Young is joined by her fellow presenters from our sister shows in French, Arabic and Spanish. They take a look at the new voices of feminism across the globe; with reports from Chile, India, Madagascar and Egypt.
The 51 Percent will be taking a break over the holiday season but will be back in early January.
