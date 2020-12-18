Skip to main content
The 51%

Loud and clear: The new voices of feminism

Issued on:

In this special edition, all four presenters share their perspective on feminism in their part of the world.
In this special edition, all four presenters share their perspective on feminism in their part of the world. © FRANCE 24
By: Aline BOTTIN | Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL
18 min

In a special edition to mark the show's seventh birthday, Annette Young is joined by her fellow presenters from our sister shows in French, Arabic and Spanish. They take a look at the new voices of feminism across the globe; with reports from Chile, India, Madagascar and Egypt.

The 51 Percent will be taking a break over the holiday season but will be back in early January.

