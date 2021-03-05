It may be 2021 but many female activists across the globe are still risking their lives as they take a stand. In a special edition to mark International Women's Day, Annette Young is joined by her fellow presenters from our sister shows in French, Arabic and Spanish as they report on the courageous individuals whose only crime is wanting a better life for all.

In an exclusive report from Libya, our FRANCE 24 reporters meet two activists operating in a country where a group of prominent women have either been murdered or have disappeared in recent years.

We also head to Mexico to meet one journalist who's campaigning against femicide.

