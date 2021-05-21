A revolutionary icon: Meeting the Sudanese activist whose image went viral

By: Aline BOTTIN | Annette Young Follow | Claire HOPES | Anthony SAINT-LÉGER 14 min

In the last two years, the world has watched the African nation of Sudan begin its journey towards democracy. Yet transitioning from authoritarian rule to democracy inevitably has had its difficulties with many in the country, especially women's activists, fearing that progress is far too slow. In April 2019, Alaa Salah gained internet fame after images of her leading protest chants against then-President Omar al-Bashir went viral. The young architectural-engineering student was dubbed 'The Nubian Queen' at the time.