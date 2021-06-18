A feminist take: The Argentinian government economist putting equality first

By: Aline BOTTIN | Annette Young Follow | Claire HOPES | Margaux PANAYE 13 min

In this edition, we meet one of the women behind the new feminist approach when it comes to drafting Argentinian government policies; the country's first ever director of economy, equality and gender, Mercedes D'Alessandro. Plus the vulnerability of Spain's domestic workers; many of whom are women, living illegally and thus facing a precarious situation, even more so due to the pandemic. Also the sprinter whose dream is to become the first Congolese athlete to win an Olympic medal.