Sexism in Silicon Valley: Former Pinterest COO talks of toxic workplace

We meet the French woman who called out sexism in Silicon Valley. Former Pinterest COO, Françoise Brougher, talks to Annette Young about why she sued the company for gender discrimination and what the tech sector can do to change the culture. Plus the Congolese scientist who's become one of the most influential in her field on the African continent.