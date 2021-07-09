The 51%

Taking up arms: Campaigning for equality in the military

In a special edition, we take a look at the rising number of women in the military the world over. Will it change the way wars are fought? How will it change military culture? We visit the training base for the French army medical corps, which now counts more than 40 percent women among its ranks.

We also report on an elite French military academy and the steps it has taken to stamp out sexual harassment.

Annette Young speaks to Clare Hutchinson, NATO's special representative on women, peace and security about how the changing nature of military in the 21st century is set to benefit women wanting a career in the armed forces.

