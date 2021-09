Abortion in America: What next after the Texas ban?

THE 51 PERCENT © FRANCE 24

By: Aline BOTTIN | Annette Young Follow | Claire HOPES | Margaux PANAYE 12 min

We take a look at the national impact of the abortion ban by Texas which is now being sued by the U.S. Justice Department. By contrast, France has given the go-ahead to offer free contraception to women aged under 25. Plus the Afghan women using social media to celebrate their national costumes in protest at the Taliban's hardline laws rolling back women's rights.