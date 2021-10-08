In this edition, the horrific killing of a young woman by a serving London police officer prompts a national debate in the UK on the need to address femicide.

Annette Young talks to French author and podcaster, Charlotte Pudlowski, on her book on incest that's creating much buzz here in France.

Plus a Los Angeles court takes a major step towards ending the conservatorship of American pop idol, Britney Spears in removing her father as overseer of not only her finances but her personal life as well.

