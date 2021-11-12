Woman's death attributed to Poland's near-total ban on abortion

Anger in Poland after a woman died from complications in her pregnancy. A termination had been delayed because doctors feared breaking Poland's near-total ban on abortion. Also we meet those in Iraq who are challenging the norms of highly traditional society that encourages women to stay at home. Plus providing a much needed social media platform for women in midlife; Annette Young talks to the chief creative officer of hellorevel.com, Nina Lorez Collins.