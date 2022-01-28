Back to work: Offering incentives to women who quit during the pandemic

By: Annette Young Follow | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

How the pandemic has dramatically reshaped the workforce as millions of mothers quit their jobs due to the closure of schools and childcare centres. Also Annette Young speaks to Professor Rosalind Gill, the co-author of a new book, 'Confidence Culture,' that says instead of calling on women to boost their confidence, it is up to companies themselves to change their corporate culture. Plus the South African para-surfer with cerebral palsy, who has turned her disability into a strength.