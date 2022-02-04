Abortion rights in America: Will Roe v. Wade be overturned?

By: Annette Young Follow | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

Abortion rights in America are under threat with the nation's landmark ruling, Roe v Wade, at risk of being overturned or significantly weakened later this year. In response, California is already declaring itself a sanctuary state for women seeking a termination. Annette Young talks to Amanda Becker, the Washington correspondent for the 19th, an American website reporting on gender and policy, on what the Supreme Court is likely to do. Plus we meet photographer, Pamela Tulizo from the Democratic Republic of Congo whose work challenges clichés about women in her country who are often presented as victims.