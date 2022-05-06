Life after Roe v. Wade, what impact will it have on American society?

By: Annette Young Follow | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

In this edition, uproar in the United States after a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling shows the country is set to end 50 years of a woman's right to have an abortion. Annette Young also talks to writer Molly Jong-Fast about what life in America would look like without Roe versus Wade. Plus, the rickshaw and taxi revolution in the Indian capital of New Delhi, with authorities encouraging female drivers to get behind the wheel of new electric-powered vehicles.