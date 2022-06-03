Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: What it means for the #MeToo movement

By: Annette Young Follow | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

Does the verdict in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial spell the end of the #MeToo movement? We ask the question as women's activists express their anger over an American jury decision which found Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp with an article in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Plus, it may have had a slow start here in France but the #MeToo movement is beginning to have an impact in a variety of sectors including the media and politics. As well, Annette Young talks to French-Canadian feminist and creator of "Les Glorieuses" newsletter, Rebecca Amsellem, on how defamation lawsuits are becoming a weapon to silence women in #MeToo cases.