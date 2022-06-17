Setting a precedent? Google to pay $US118 million in gender pay lawsuit

12:29 THE 51 PERCENT © Reuters

By: Annette Young Follow | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

Google is set to pay $US118 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused it of systematically underpaying women. But will other companies take note? Annette Young talks to author and gender equality consultant, Gill Whitty-Collins. Also as the bloody war continues in Ukraine, we head to a school in Kosovo that's training Ukrainian women to clear deadly Russian landmines that now dot the landscape. Plus a goal for equality on the football field with Italy giving the go-ahead for a women's professional league.