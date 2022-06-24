The US Supreme Court moves to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that grants protection to abortion rights across America. The decision is set to provoke national outrage.

Meanwhile, an American tourist who needed an emergency abortion found herself stuck in Malta, where the procedure is illegal. Annette Young talks to Dr Isabel Stabile, a pro-choice gynaecologist about what it means for women living in the only EU country to ban abortion under any circumstances.

Plus a historic event for Colombia which has now has its first ever Black female vice president.

