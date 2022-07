Feminism and transgender rights: The reasons behind a divisive debate

11:21 THE 51 PERCENT © Reuters

By: Annette Young Follow | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

We report on a growing and dangerous divide between feminism and transgender rights. Annette Young talks to Dr Finn Mackay, the British sociologist and campaigner who believes that it is possible to back both women's and trans rights. Also #MeToo in the world of athletics where we meet one former French athlete who's shining a spotlight on cases of sexual abuse and violence.