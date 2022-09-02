Exorcising the ills of the past: Scotland set to vote on pardoning 'witches'

By: Annette Young | Yong CHIM | Stéphanie CHEVAL

To kick off a new season, Annette Young is in Scotland whose haunting beauty has served as a backdrop to many films and TV series about sorcery and witches such as "Harry Potter" and "Outlander". But in the 16th century, a true horror tale began as thousands of women were persecuted, tortured and killed after being accused of witchcraft. Now 400 years on, the Scottish Parliament is set to clear their names. Annette Young meets the two women who are behind the campaign to get Scottish authorities to pardon the accused.