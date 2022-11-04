In this special edition, Annette Young heads to the US as the country prepares for its midterm elections. With the Supreme Court having overturned Roe v. Wade and thus ending the constitutional right to access to abortion, November 8th has become a milestone election for American women.

Kentucky, as part of the midterms, is also asking its voters to decide whether their state constitution should explicitly ban the right to abortion. Among those we meet is a married mother of three who has gone public about her rape as she campaigns for the pro-choice movement and a pro-life activist who spends her days frantically criss-crossing the state to shore up support for the ban.

By contrast, voters in California will be asked to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitution.

Will the country split apart over this highly polarising issue?

