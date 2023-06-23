A year since rollback of Roe v. Wade: How America has changed

It is one year since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thus removing a federal right for women to end their pregnancies. We look at how America has changed in the wake of that historic decision. Also the global backlash against women's rights and who is behind it. Annette Young talks to Clara Dereudre, the co-author of a French report which offers recommendations on how to counter the backlash. Plus the determined women entrepreneurs of Iraq operating in a country where female workforce participation rate is just over 10 percent.