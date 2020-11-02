How will the vote go? Tension mounts ahead of US presidential election

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been making the most of the final hours of campaigning. This is arguably the most important US election in living memory. The stakes are high for both the candidates, both the political parties and indeed for the United States, arguably in their most disunited state since the Civil War.

Advertising Pennsylvania is considered to be the state where the fate of this election is in the balance. Basically, whoever takes Pennsylvania will most likely end up in the Oval Office. Pennsylvania is Biden's home state, but that's no guarantee of success. In 2016, Pennsylvania, with its 20 Electoral College votes, backed Trump by 48.2%. How will it go this time? >> US economy a key concern for voters in industrial Pennsylvania Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app google-play-badge_EN