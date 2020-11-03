Final countdown: Anxious, divided America votes

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN 46 min

It's November 3 and a divided nation is going to the polls in the middle of a pandemic. With record early voting, there will be an anxious wait for results from the US presidential election. Will the loser concede gracefully, or could the United States face a constitutional crisis? Join us for this special edition of The Debate from Washington.

