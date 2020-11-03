 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
The Debate

Final countdown: Anxious, divided America votes

Issued on:

THE DEBATE
THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24
By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN
46 min

It's November 3 and a divided nation is going to the polls in the middle of a pandemic. With record early voting, there will be an anxious wait for results from the US presidential election. Will the loser concede gracefully, or could the United States face a constitutional crisis? Join us for this special edition of The Debate from Washington.

Advertising

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren.

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.