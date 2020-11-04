The Debate

And the winner is? America braces for post-election battle

Will it be Joe Biden or Donald Trump? The race to the White House is far from over. Although polls closed long ago, we're now entering a new phase. Two days after the US presidential election, ballot-counting is still under way due to record early voting. But it's contentious, and the longer it goes on, the more the lawyers from both sides will get involved. To break it all down, we bring you another special edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate from Washington.