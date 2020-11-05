The Debate

 Skip to main content
How to reunite the US? Tension, division among Americans awaiting result

By: François PICARD Follow | Mark OWEN Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Maya YATAGHENE
41 min

With the result of the US presidential election still not final, and the threat of legal action looming large from Donald Trump over mail-in voting and unproven allegations of voter fraud, we examine the process and ask if it's time to change how the US elects its leader. We also reflect on the election and ask where the US goes from here. Joe Biden or Donald Trump – whoever wins – will have a major influence on world events, on the economy, the climate and global peace. 

>> Follow our liveblog: US presidential race narrows as Trump rails against ‘election interference’

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Maya-Anaïs Yataghène and Imen Mellaz.

