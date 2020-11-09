The Debate

The celebrations and commiserations continue in the United States. Democratic supporters who voted in Joe Biden as the 46th US president literally danced in the streets this weekend after the result was announced. But as the corks were popping, Biden and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were turning their eye to business. Their plans include a task force to try to take control of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed over 230,000 people in America. It's a key issue on the minds of Americans, coast to coast.

But on the Republican side, there's entrenched bitterness over the result that Donald Trump is trying to challenge legally, despite his wife Melania, among others, urging him to accept defeat.

With guests in Paris and Washington, we analyse how the transition of power will take place. And we're asking what it could mean for America: politically, socially and economically.

Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren.

