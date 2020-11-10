The Debate

America and the world: Foreign policy challenges for Biden-Harris
Issued on:
After four years of a foreign policy roughly summarised as "America First", a change is expected. Almost immediately, US president-elect Joe Biden signalled an imminent return to the Paris climate accord, the one President Donald Trump pulled out of almost as soon as he was elected. Will there be a similar move on, for instance, the Iran nuclear deal? Will there be a review of the decision to cut financial support to the Gaza Strip? How will the Biden-Harris ticket recalibrate the global influence of the United States? We explore all these issues with our guests.
Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe