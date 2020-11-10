America and the world: Foreign policy challenges for Biden-Harris

66 shares

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: Mark OWEN Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Charles WENTE | Juliette LAURAIN | Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow 39 min

After four years of a foreign policy roughly summarised as "America First", a change is expected. Almost immediately, US president-elect Joe Biden signalled an imminent return to the Paris climate accord, the one President Donald Trump pulled out of almost as soon as he was elected. Will there be a similar move on, for instance, the Iran nuclear deal? Will there be a review of the decision to cut financial support to the Gaza Strip? How will the Biden-Harris ticket recalibrate the global influence of the United States? We explore all these issues with our guests.

Advertising Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app google-play-badge_EN