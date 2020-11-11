The real vaccine? Pfizer claims its drug is 90% effective against Covid-19

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: Mark OWEN Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Tatiana REITER 41 min

News of a vaccine that is 90 percent effective against Covid-19 has sparked widespread hope across the world. The vaccine has been developed by the New York-based drug giant Pfizer and German company BioNTech. The EU Commission confirmed it will soon sign a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech for up to 300 million doses. We dig deeper with our panel and ask if this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Tatiana Reiter and Léopoldine Iribarren.