Skip to main content
Live
#NagornoKarabakh
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
The Debate

The real vaccine? Pfizer claims its drug is 90% effective against Covid-19

Issued on:

THE DEBATE
THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24
By: Mark OWEN Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Tatiana REITER
41 min

News of a vaccine that is 90 percent effective against Covid-19 has sparked widespread hope across the world. The vaccine has been developed by the New York-based drug giant Pfizer and German company BioNTech. The EU Commission confirmed it will soon sign a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech for up to 300 million doses. We dig deeper with our panel and ask if this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Advertising

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Tatiana Reiter and Léopoldine Iribarren.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.