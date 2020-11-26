In a league of his own: The genius and controversy of Diego Maradona, football’s golden child

THE DEBATE © France 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Charles WENTE | Juliette LAURAIN | Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow 44 min

What becomes a legend most? Flawed geniuses abound in the annals of history but how many drew the same kind of devotion as Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona? What made the short-in-size but larger-than-life soccer wizard a one-of-a-kind icon? As Argentina and the football-loving world grieve their pibe de oro, we ask about the ups and downs of a star whose career coincided with the rise of cable TV, the consecration of a sport gone global and the rollercoaster fortunes of a South American nation, which often mirrored those of its golden child.

Advertising What is Diego Maradona's place in the pantheon of sporting greats? What is the legacy of a man who conquered the sporting world and burned the candle at both ends along the way? Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app google-play-badge_EN