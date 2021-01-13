The Debate

Is it the final nail in the coffin of American exceptionalism? With the impeachment of Donald Trump comes fresh revelations about those who plotted both outside and in the US Capitol to overturn the result of the presidential election. US democracy may well weather the current storm in Washington, but the certainty that its 240-year old system of government will always prevail while here in France we have had three monarchies, three dictatorships and five republics, that certainty seems well and truly over.

For a definitive answer, we will look in the coming days at the words and deeds of the Republican Party. Will many of its members continue to challenge the reality of a lost election? Is it a matter of ruthless partisanship gone rogue?

Or blind faith by a radical fringe in a charismatic leader? Or does the unwinding of US politics go much deeper than any one party? This show is by nature adverse to employing the language of conspiracy, but right now the pressing matter before Congress and Joe Biden is to determine whether the outgoing president of the United States is a coup plotter and what is to be done about the undermining of their legitimacy.

