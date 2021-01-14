Skip to main content
The Debate

Trump's second impeachment: US president to face Senate trial for inciting insurrection

Issued on:

THE DEBATE
THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24
By: Mark OWEN Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN
37 min

Donald Trump makes history as the only US president to be impeached twice. The vote in the House of Representatives saw 10 Republicans flip over to vote against their president. Such is the depth of feeling over the violence at the Capitol last week when a mob of Trump supporters, egged on by the president, marched on Congress, occupying and vandalising the premises. In the violence, five people were killed. We're asking: is this the end of the story or just another beginning?

Is impeachment a solution that might close the divisions on US society, or will it make matters worse? The House of Representatives has decided the rhetoric of the president incited the crowd to commit an insurrection: an unprecedented political scenario in US history. The words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke volumes for the feeling in the chamber. Now that the House has impeached Trump, there will be a trial in the Senate.

But with Trump set to leave office in less than a week, it is far from clear how the rest of the impeachment will play out. 

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Eva-Luna Tholance

