The Debate

Watch our special debate: Washington under lockdown for Trump-Biden transition

Issued on:

FRANCE 24 brings you a special Debate from Washington on the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration.
By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN | Charles WENTE
1 min

On the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th US president, we bring you a special edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate from a heavily fortified Washington. Can Biden reconcile an America that's more divided than ever? Have we heard the last of Donald Trump as he retreats to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida? We discuss all this and more with our guests and team of reporters.

With our reporters Douglas Herbert and Catherine Norris-Trent in Washington, as well as Alyssa Caverly in Atlanta, Georgia.

Produced by Charles Wente, Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren

