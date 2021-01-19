The Debate

Watch our special debate: Washington under lockdown for Trump-Biden transition
On the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th US president, we bring you a special edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate from a heavily fortified Washington. Can Biden reconcile an America that's more divided than ever? Have we heard the last of Donald Trump as he retreats to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida? We discuss all this and more with our guests and team of reporters.
With our reporters Douglas Herbert and Catherine Norris-Trent in Washington, as well as Alyssa Caverly in Atlanta, Georgia.
Produced by Charles Wente, Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren
