The Debate

Biden's America: What are the new US president's priorities?

THE DEBATE
By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN | Charles WENTE
One day after Joe Biden's incident-free inauguration as the 46th US president, we bring you another special edition of the France 24 Debate live from Washington. What to make of Biden's inaugural address? What are his priorities now that he's in the White House? We discuss all this and more with our guests.

Produced by Charles Wente, Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Léopoldine Iribarren

