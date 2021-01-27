Has the race to distribute Covid-19 vaccines turned political?

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: Mark OWEN Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN 39 min

The race to vaccinate the public against Covid-19 has entered its next phase and geopolitics are complicating the matter. There are several vaccines in circulation right now, but only two cleared for use in the EU. A shortage of vaccines across the bloc has been accompanied by high-level anger. A three-way row is on between the UK, the EU and supplier AstraZeneca, which says it cannot fulfil a 400-million-dose order for Brussels. Meanwhile, other countries are turning to Russia or China for their vaccines. And what can be done to speed up vaccination for people in the world's poorest nations?

