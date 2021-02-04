The Debate

If medical researchers can create vaccines for new variations of coronavirus and roll them out in record time, then what else is possible? On World Cancer Day 2021, we take a look at some of the good news – and the bad news.

Advertising

Researchers did not wait for the Covid-19 crisis to raise their game. We take a look at promising innovations in immunotherapy – even vaccines for cancer – as well as huge leaps forward in both treatment and prevention. The bad news is that as life expectancy rises and populations move to cities, where the air is more polluted and the food more processed, the number of cancer cases continues to skyrocket. How can humanity reverse this trend?

The past year may have seen some setbacks in the fight against cancer, with medical staff overwhelmed by Covid-19 and funding becoming harder to find. But has the pandemic also reminded us of the value of science and the need to support it? We may have even stumbled on some new ideas.

Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Eva-Luna Tholance.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe