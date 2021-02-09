The Debate

Trump impeachment trial: Former president to be charged with inciting insurrection
Issued on:
It's a first-ever second impeachment trial. We bring you a special edition on the first day of Donald Trump's trial before the US Senate. He is charged with inciting insurrection when in a bid to stop the certification of his re-election loss, he encouraged a crowd of supporters to march over to the US Capitol.
Why the trial of a president who's since left office? We hear arguments from both sides. The trial is a chance to take stock of Trump's star power now that he is a former president and to ask whether this is the epilogue of his four years in office or the start of a new chapter.
Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.
