The Debate

What next for Brazil now that Lula's definitely back? Two days after the former president was cleared to run for office again, the once and perhaps future darling of the Latin American let loose with a fiery speech blasting the country's current leader. In Brazil, the Covid-19 death rate is breaking records, a new variant is overwhelming hospitals and yet many people continue to refuse to social distance or don face masks.

Significantly, populist president Jair Bolsonaro masked up for his response, accusing Lula of lying and promising a swift vaccine rollout. Bolsonaro is up for re-election next year with polls suggesting only one man stands in his way: unless, of course, other cases catch up with Lula.

And so the question begs: what about the bribery and kickback scandals that brought down Lula and the left in the first place? Last October, Bolsonaro officially ended the "Operation Car Wash" probe, stating there is "no more corruption in the government". With the latest twist, what to say about justice and impunity in today's Brazil?

Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.

