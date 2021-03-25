The Debate

Biden's America: How far will reforms go?

By: François PICARD Follow | Juliette LAURAIN | Alessandro XENOS 23 min

After Joe Biden's first formal press conference as US president, how did he do? Biden had already given a first formal assignment to his number two, appointing Kamala Harris as envoy to Central America on immigration at a time when there is a spike in refugees trying to cross over from Mexico. At the same time, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is introducing a bill to tighten asylum laws, accusing Biden of "losing control" of the border.

Biden is also addressing a virtual EU summit, leading some to quip that Europe has a new president. After four years of often adversarial relations under Donald Trump, the US president has also sent his secretary of state to Brussels for two days of meetings with the EU and NATO. The EU has been slow to roll out its vaccination campaign and its own stimulus plan pales in comparison to the record $1.9 trillion put on the table by Biden. Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.