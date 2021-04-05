The Debate

The Biden Revolution: Can the new U.S. President restore faith in the government?

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS 41 min

Last week in Pittsburgh, President Biden announced a radical plan. Out with the Reagan revolution, in with a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan designed to create jobs, reduce inequality and discrimination, and restore America's status as the world's undisputed superpower with incentives to innovate and go green.The same lawmakers who by a razor-thin margin just approved his $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus plan will need to sign off on a decade's worth of spending on everything from rebuilding crumbling roads and bridges to affordable housing and renewable energy.

