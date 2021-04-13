The Debate

What to do when armed gangs have more firepower than the police? In Haiti, last Sunday's kidnapping for ransom of seven Catholic clerics throws the spotlight on a land where shantytowns are fiefdoms and politicians are in the pocket of the criminals. We ask our panel about brazen attacks like the one last month where police were routed and chased out of the capital's Village-De-Dieu slum and a kidnapping epidemic that's gotten worse and worse since UN peacekeepers left in 2017.

How to disarm Haiti when the president seems more focused on his own destiny? Juvenal Moise not only dismisses opposition claims that his mandate should have expired in February, he's now planning a June constitutional referendum that could keep him at the helm way beyond 2022.

As for the international community, how to parlay what's left of the goodwill that followed the 2010 earthquake into support that does not simply line the pockets of middlemen?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.

