Turning point? Policing, justice and the George Floyd murder trial

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN 41 min

Guilty on all three counts. It took but ten hours for the jury to make Derek Chauvin the state of Minnesota's first-ever white policeman convicted of murder. We ask if the outrage sparked by last May's killing of George Floyd marks a turning point for the United States and a criminal justice system that's violent, harsh - and where many of the country's 18,000 law enforcement bodies wield outsized power.

Advertising Is this a turning point for police reform? A turning point for racial justice in a country where any routine encounter can go frighteningly wrong if you are Black? At the heart of the issue is mutual fear, a fear fuelled by the vicious circle of race-baiting politics and record gun sales. How to diffuse a situation when everyone's potentially suspected of packing a piece? Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app google-play-badge_EN