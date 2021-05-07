The Debate

Why the violence? In Colombia, what started out last week as protests against tax hikes has spiralled, with at least 24 killed so far. Protesters themselves have sometimes got out of hand, like with the firebombing of a Bogota police station. But it is images of law enforcement firing on unarmed demonstrators, plus the use of tanks and assault weapons that have drawn the most condemnation from the international community.

While the government has hit pause on its tax reform and the finance minister has resigned, the demonstrators want more. After a year of struggling against the Covid-19 pandemic, they also want the scrapping of a healthcare reform which they fear will lead to more privatisations.

One year ahead of elections, we ask about the strong reaction of conservative president Ivan Duque. In a nation where never in living memory the left has ruled, what will the current crisis change?

The rest of Latin America is watching: Peru is between rounds of its own presidential elections, while Chile goes to the polls in November. Those are just two of the participants in the 2019 movements demanding better governance across the region, movements largely interrupted by the pandemic in which so many have suffered.

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.

