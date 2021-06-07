The Debate

A nail biter is unfolding in a polarised Peru. The hard right's Keiko Fujimori, daughter of a jailed former president, is facing off against a populist political novice, the far left's Pedro Castillo. Which way for a nation beset by corruption and mismanagement, where Covid-19 has only accentuated the inequality gap? Will the result clear the air in a Peru that has been through five heads of state in five years?

Castillo has called for a rewriting of the constitution penned under his rival's disgraced dad, Alberto Fujimori. What sort of democracy does Peru want? Neighbouring Chile is asking itself the same question after recently electing a constituent assembly.

More broadly, is Peru's increasing polarisation a bellwether for a region where after 2019's social protests, the pandemic seems to have only accentuated a hardening of views?

