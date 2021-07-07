The Debate

Who's behind the assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise? We ask about the overnight attack on his private residence that's also left his wife in critical condition. In a nation that's known coups, revolutions and foreign interventions, to actually kill the sitting president comes as a shock.

Why now? We ask about the turmoil that had been escalating in a nation beholden to poverty and gang rule, where elections had been put on hold and where Moise himself was accused of planning a constitutional power grab to hang on to his term-limited seat.

Who's in charge now? And what direction for the Americas' poorest nation, one where citizens are fed up with corruption and mismanagement that's only grown since the 2010 earthquake. What path to reform when the leader has just met a violent death?

Produced by Charles Wente, Aline Bottin, Imen Mellaz and Jack Colmer Gale.

