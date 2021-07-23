Press freedom in Tunisia: From censorship to speaking out

By: Stuart Norval Follow 36 min

How has the situation for journalists changed in Tunisia in the decade since the revolution? Has the road to press freedom been entirely smooth? Our guests, including cartoonist Nidhal Ghariani, discuss how hard it would have been to draw or publish his cartoons before the revolution. We also discuss the digitalisation of the media as well as fake news and how to combat it. Join us for a special edition of The Debate in partnership with UNESCO, filmed among the ruins of Carthage, in Tunisia.