The Debate

Live: Two decades on, the enduring legacy of 9/11

Issued on:

DOUG KANTER AFP/Archives
By: Mark OWEN Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

As the world commemorates the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, FRANCE 24 brings you a special debate in which our guests reflect on that fateful day. Our panel also reacts to our full-length documentary on the event that propelled mankind into the 21st century, with far-reaching consequences for the US, Afghanistan, Iraq and around the globe.

Advertising

>> September 11th, 20 years of chaos: Click here to watch all five episodes individually      

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Luis Miguel Cabrera, Mélissa Kalaydjian and Edward Maille

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN