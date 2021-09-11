The Debate

Live: Two decades on, the enduring legacy of 9/11

DOUG KANTER AFP/Archives

As the world commemorates the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, FRANCE 24 brings you a special debate in which our guests reflect on that fateful day. Our panel also reacts to our full-length documentary on the event that propelled mankind into the 21st century, with far-reaching consequences for the US, Afghanistan, Iraq and around the globe.