Live: What will Germany's post-Merkel government look like?

THE DEBATE © Getty Images

Who will govern Germany? After a narrow but inconclusive win in Sunday's elections, can Olaf Scholz's centre-left SPD cobble together a three-way coalition? What to make of the conservative CDU-CSU bloc's worst ever election result? We chalk up the winners and losers in a special edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate from Berlin, in partnership with Deutsche Welle.

