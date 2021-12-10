The Debate

Global democracy summit: Is Biden pushing a US worldview?

By: Mark OWEN Follow | Charles WENTE | Antonia KERRIGAN

US President Joe Biden is hosting a two-day summit on democracy, attended virtually by delegates the world over. Conspicuous by their absence from the guest list are Russia and China. The former accuses Biden of a "Cold War mentality", while the latter dismisses the event as a "joke" reflecting nothing more than sinister imperialism. But what stands to be achieved by such an event? Mark Owen's panel discusses the merits of the Summit for Democracy.

