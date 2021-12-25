The Debate

The World in 2022: France's presidential race, Bolsonaro v Lula, China to crown Xi, World Cup in Qatar

The World This Week © France 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Charlotte PRUDHOMME | Juliette LAURAIN | Sophie PIZZIMENTI | Video by: François PICARD Follow

He won as an outsider, but can French President Emmanuel Macron win a second term? François Picard’s panel weighs the odds ahead of April elections. Also, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro cries foul ahead of a presidential poll scheduled for October, China’s Communist Party prepares to remove de facto term limits for Xi Jinping, why hosting the FIFA World Cup could backfire for Qatar, and the panel’s pick of books and movies to prepare for the year ahead.

Advertising Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Charlotte Prudhomme, Juliette Laurain, Sophie Pizzimenti and Léopoldine Iribarren. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app google-play-badge_EN