The Debate

The shadow of January 6: Which way for democracy in America?

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN | Marion LORY 1 min

On the first anniversary of the US Capitol assault, the arrests and revelations keep coming over a planned insurrection, encouraged and never denounced by an outgoing president who was trying to stop the certification of an election he had lost. Two weeks later, despite pressure from the top to overturn the will of the people in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, institutions held firm and a new president was sworn in.

One year on in the Capitol building, it's back to the gridlock of old and yet the reality's hard to ignore: one of the two big tent parties of a 240-year-old democracy is under the sway of a leader who embraces far-right extremist groups. We ask our panel of guests if democracy in America is in danger as Donald Trump cancelled remarks he was due to make on this anniversary date.

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain, Marion Lory and Léopoldine Iribarren